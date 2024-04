WHITMAN - Firefighters rescued a boy who got stuck in the top of a chimney at a home in Whitman on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Harvard Street at about 4 p.m.

Firefighters rescue a 10-year-old boy who got stuck in a chimney in Whitman CBS Boston

The 10-year-old boy had crawled out a second story window and then climbed into the chimney. Pictures from the rescue show that the boy was in the chimney up to his waist.

Two firefighters got the boy out quickly. He was not injured.