5-year-old boy flown to Children's Hospital after lawnmower accident in Wellesley
WELLESLEY - A 5-year-old is in stable condition after a lawnmower accident on Friday.
First responders headed to South River Street in Wellesley at approximately 2 p.m. for calls the boy had a serious injury to his right leg caused by a riding lawnmower.
First responders began live-saving measures, and the boy was in stable condition when he was flown to Children's Hospital for treatment.
Police have not said what happened to the boy and said they are investigating the accident.
