Fuel truck rolls over in Boxford, causing power outages

BOXFORD - A fuel truck rolled over in Boxford Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of 450-465 Ipswich Road, and authorities asked drivers to avoid the area. There were no reports of any injuries. 

The overturned fuel truck in Boxford. CBS Boston

The Boxford Fire Department said they cut power for a portion of the road and it would stay off until the incident was resolved. According to MEME, 229 customers were without power in the town Saturday afternoon.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 3:21 PM

