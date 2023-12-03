Watch CBS News
NH crews battle car fire as hundreds of rounds of ammo inside car explode in Bow

BOW, N.H. - Crews battled to extinguish a car fire on I-93 as ammunition inside the vehicle kept exploding.

The incident happened Saturday on I-93 Northbound. Police said the driver of the car had been driving erratically before the car hit the center guardrail, flew off the road, hit several trees and caught fire.

The three people inside the car were able to get out, but then, several hundred rounds of ammunition inside the car began exploding as first responders tried to extinguish the car fire.

No one was seriously hurt. One person was arrested.

