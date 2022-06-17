More than 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter pain medicine recalled due to packaging issues

BOSTON -- More than 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter pain medication are being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Walgreens-brand products were sold nationwide from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $9.

There is nothing wrong with the acetaminophen pain reliever in the bottles but the packaging does not meet child resistance standards.

Kroger brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen were recalled for the same reason.

No injuries have been reported.

For more information, visit the CPSC website.