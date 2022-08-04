In Boston's heat emergency, people get creative in the search for relief

BOSTON - A line of kiddie pools sat along the pavement at Charlestown's park where the Clougherty Pool sat empty. City officials recently shut down the neighborhood's only public pool because of structural problems.

"Everyone wants to be in this pool," said Mary Gillen, who's with a group that organized to buy several blow-up pools and set them up Thursday, after Boston's mayor declared a heat emergency. "It's better than nothing, said 13-year-old Connor Woods. "It was great to see the park being utilized as it should be," said Gillen, who is hoping for a more permanent fix.

Other pools across Boston were crowded with people desperate to cool off. "When the snow is on the ground, we're going to wish we were here," said Kim Hajjar.

In Allston, members of a utility crew chugged bottles of water while working heavy machinery.

"One hundred degrees today, digging trenches," said Mike Burger. He had his sights set on the end of his shift. "AC and jump in my pool," he said.

Over at the Franklin Park Zoo, staff worked to help animals cool off. "They are very similar to us. When we're hot, they're hot," said Zoo New England President John Linehan.

Gorillas sat in shady spots where artificial trees sprayed puffs of water mist. Giraffes were treated to a giant bucket-sized popsicle hanging from a tree branch. "One of the things we've been doing lately is taking big slabs of marble and putting them in the freezer a few days before, and then the animals like lying on that cold marble," said Linehan.

Doctors say days like Thursday can quickly turn serious. "The main symptoms that we want people to be watching out for is if they're feeling dizzy or unable to keep down fluids," said Brigham and Women's Hospital ER doctor Charlotte Goldfine. "If they're just feeling very hot, chest pain, ongoing headaches, or if they're confused at all, those would certainly be reasons to seek emergency care."