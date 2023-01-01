Watch CBS News
Boston's first baby of 2023 born minutes after midnight at Brigham and Women's

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The first baby of 2023 in Boston arrived just minutes after the ball dropped to ring in the new year.

Baby boy Iraklis was born to Paula and Vasilos Kitas at 12:07 a.m. at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Staff at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center stay in touch each New Year's Eve to determine which facility delivers the city's first baby of the new year.

This is the second year in a row the first baby was born at Brigham and Women's.

Mom and baby, who weighs 9 pounds and 10 ounces, are both resting comfortably.

UMass Memorial Medical Center's first baby of 2023 was born at 1:10 a.m.

The first baby on Cape Cod was born thanks to the help of Bourne Fire Department crews around 7 a.m.

January 1, 2023

