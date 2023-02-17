Boston's Charles River Esplanade voted one of America's best riverwalks

BOSTON - A stroll along the Charles is one of the best nice weather activities in Boston. Now the Esplanade has been recognized by USA Today readers as one of the best waterfront spots in all of America.

The Charles River Esplanade came in 8th on the ranking of the "10 best riverwalks across the United States."

"The Esplanade allows visitors to enjoy the natural, picturesque beauty of the Charles River while being only blocks away from the heart of historic Boston," the Esplanade Association said in a statement welcoming the news. "Visitors can forget the hustle and bustle of the city as they stroll around the lagoons and watch the sailboats along the river."

A "panel of experts" nominated 20 riverwalks for the list, which was voted on by readers. Coming in first was the Detroit International RiverWalk.

Click here to see the full list.