Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra finds permanent home on Huntington Ave.

BOSTON – It's been more than 60 years, but now Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra has a home of its own. The historic building will give young musicians a place to hone their skills and make their dreams come true.

The youth orchestra now calls 235 Huntington Ave. home. It's located right across from Boston Symphony Orchestra.

"Our children will finally have a place where they can say this is not only my home away from home, but it's my inner home," said Catherine Weiskel, president and CEO BYSO.

The musicians range from ages 4 to 18 years old and they sign up because they have the classical bug. Roman White started at BYSO when he was five.

"What I like about classical music is, it just hits my ear right. I just like the sound of a whole orchestra playing together," said White, a 12-year-old violinist from Dorchester.

Adanna Obi has been playing the cello since she was four years old.

"I love coming to Sunday rehearsal because I get to play with my friends and I get to hear all the different instruments and that's my favorite part of the orchestra, being able to hear other parts," the 13-year-old said.

Violinist Kaitlyn Shi said BYSO gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone.

"It was really at BYSO where my love for music really blossomed because I became part of something that was much bigger than just myself," the 16-year-old from Shrewsbury said.

Weiskel said at the orchestra, children are learning more than just music.

"Music can help you dig deep and make that connection for yourself and then you connect with all of those peers. I mean children connecting with other children, what could be better right?" Weiskel said.

The BYSO has an intensive community program where they go into underrepresented communities in the Greater Boston area to make sure kids have a chance to participate in the classical music arts. That will expand with the orchetra's new home.