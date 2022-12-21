Longtime YMCA resident in Boston seeks cards, visitors for holidays

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell.

"[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain.

That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA.

He was just 18 years old.

"Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned.

Norman Borkow CBS Boston



And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y.

"I remember when I was a student at Northeastern next door, I will see him at the old Prudential - sort of wandering around. And that was sort of my first, 'Who is he?'" Wendy Zinn explained.

Zinn is the Chief of Partnerships and Social Responsibility but feels her role in Norman's life goes far beyond her title because she said he doesn't have anyone else he can turn to.

"He said that his mom died when she was young. And I don't think he had a relationship much with his dad," Zinn said.

She said they renovated his room for his 80th birthday to show him how much they care. It's adorned with skulls, inspired by his love for cinema. His favorite are scary movies, the "Planet of the Apes" series and 3D films.

Wednesday was his first full day in a new room.

What's his favorite thing about the new room?

"Well, I guess the whole thing, the refrigerator, the microwave. . ." Borkow said.

Norman Borkow checks out his newly renovated apartment. CBS Boston



He told WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole there are just two things missing:

His desire for the opportunity to meet Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. . .

"If she sees this, is there a special message you'd like for her to hear?" Cole asked.

"Yeah, that it's nice to see her as a mayor and I hope she can continue for years and years, whatever she does," Borkow said.

. . . And a companion.

"I think people will want to come visit," Cole said.

"You think so?" Borkow replied.

Are you looking for a way to help lift Norman's spirit, especially during the holiday season? Maybe visit Norman or send him a holiday card? It would surely make his day!

If you have a few moments, you can reach out to Wendy Zinn at wzinn@ymcaboston.org

Be sure to tune into WBZ News beginning at 5 to watch the full story.