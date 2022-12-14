As Boston prepares for winter, storm surges get as much attention as streets

BOSTON - Boston is ready for whatever winter may hold.

That's what Mayor Michelle Wu told onlookers this afternoon in front of her staff, small business owners and an 11,000-ton pile of salt. She said she's met with her cabinet and advisors over the past year to finalize these plans.

"We are constantly striving to make sure we're more ready, more prepared, doing it a little bit better (than last year)," Mayor Wu said.

Boston's Public Works added seven new pieces of equipment and new contracts for snow removal businesses owned by women and minorities. In the worst of storms, Boston can put up to 800 pieces of equipment on the road.

Mayor Wu's Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Howard said, "Whether you walk, take the bus or bike, we want your travel to be safe and convenient for you."

That may start with a little understanding.

"In the event of a weather event, we ask residents to be patient. When it snows, we treat and plow every street and neighborhood in Boston," Franklin-Howard added.

Each winter, snow removal is obviously the biggest concern, but a growing worry is storm surge and rising tides.

Mayor Wu remains committed to protecting Boston.

"We've been very lucky in some ways. There were major storms that just missed us on the tides that showed us a glimpse of how bad things could get. Part of our seasonal preparedness has to be how we handle that storm surge and the water coming in," Mayor Wu says.