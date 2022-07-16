"Boston While Black" event connects black students with local community

BOSTON -- Through music, dance, games, and food, an outdoor event in Boston this weekend has brought lots of smiles and joy to the faces of Black Bostonians.

The movement behind the event Saturday, which took place on Lawn on D in South Boston, is called "Boston While Black," or BWB.

The event, titled "The BWB Family Reunion '22," brought black students and professionals together who are seeking to make connections in the community and in the city.

"So [it's for] both people from here who want to better navigate Boston professionally and people that move here that want to build community here," said Sheena Collier, Founder & CEO of Boston While Black. "So here we are in the Seaport, aka South Boston, a place where, historically, black people didn't always feel welcomed. So we are introducing people to this part of the city as somewhere where they are safe and have fun and have a sense of belonging."

Kasha Williams became a member last year. She attended the event Saturday with her daughter.

"It's our home too and taking up space in a more positive way and being shown in a more positive light in our own community," said Williams.

This is the second BWB event. More than 7,000 people were expected to participate on Saturday. For many, the event serves as a networking opportunity.

Chris Turner became a member for that very reason.

"When you need to get something done within those networks, it's really nice to be in a place like this and have access to those networks," Turner said.