To Do List: USS Constitution Block Party, Puttshack Opening, Oktoberfest in Foxboro

BOSTON -- This weekend, a historic landmark in Boston is celebrating another big birthday, a new mini golf spot is opening in the Seaport, and Patriot Place is hosting an Oktoberfest party. It's all a part of our weekend To Do List.

USS CONSTITUTION BIRTHDAY BLOCK PARTY

Celebrate history this weekend with a birthday block party in the Navy yard.

On Saturday, help commemorate 225 years of the USS Constitution and 50 years of the USS Constitution Museum. Activities include yard games, live music, building mini ships, and because it's a birthday, a cake-cutting ceremony.

The event is meant for all ages, and it's free.

https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/birthdaybash/

When: October 22, 11am-3pm

Where: USS Constitution Museum & Navy Yard

Cost: Free

PUTTSHACK NOW OPEN IN SEAPORT

It's mini golf with a modern twist. Puttshack is now open in the Seaport. It uses innovative technology and an automated scoring system.

The location has four different courses, bars, and a dining area.

Puttshack will be open daily starting at 11 a.m.

https://www.puttshack.com/locations/boston

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 11am-12am, Thursday to Saturday from 11am-1am

Where: 58 Pier 4 Blvd. Boston

Cost: Adults (ages 21 and older) $18.00, Young Adults (ages 13 to 20) $18.00, Juniors (12 & Under) $10.00

OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION AT PATRIOT PLACE



For the first time, Oktoberfest is being held at Patriot Place.

Take part in the fun and quirky yard games like Stein Racing and ax throwing, a costume contest, and live music. It's going on from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, during which you'll find fun for the whole family.

patriot-place.com/Oktoberfest-celebration

When: October 22, 1-5pm

Where: North Marketplace, Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free