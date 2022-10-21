Watch CBS News
Local News

To Do List: USS Constitution Block Party, Puttshack Opening, Oktoberfest in Foxboro

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON -- This weekend, a historic landmark in Boston is celebrating another big birthday, a new mini golf spot is opening in the Seaport, and Patriot Place is hosting an Oktoberfest party. It's all a part of our weekend To Do List.  

USS CONSTITUTION BIRTHDAY BLOCK PARTY

Celebrate history this weekend with a birthday block party in the Navy yard.

On Saturday, help commemorate 225 years of the USS Constitution and 50 years of the USS Constitution Museum. Activities include yard games, live music, building mini ships, and because it's a birthday, a cake-cutting ceremony. 

The event is meant for all ages, and it's free.

https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/birthdaybash/

When: October 22, 11am-3pm
Where: USS Constitution Museum & Navy Yard
Cost: Free

PUTTSHACK NOW OPEN IN SEAPORT

It's mini golf with a modern twist. Puttshack is now open in the Seaport. It uses innovative technology and an automated scoring system. 

The location has four different courses, bars, and a dining area.

Puttshack will be open daily starting at 11 a.m.

https://www.puttshack.com/locations/boston

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 11am-12am, Thursday to Saturday from 11am-1am
Where: 58 Pier 4 Blvd. Boston
Cost: Adults (ages 21 and older) $18.00, Young Adults (ages 13 to 20) $18.00, Juniors (12 & Under) $10.00

OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION AT PATRIOT PLACE

For the first time, Oktoberfest is being held at Patriot Place.

Take part in the fun and quirky yard games like Stein Racing and ax throwing, a costume contest, and live music. It's going on from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, during which you'll find fun for the whole family. 

patriot-place.com/Oktoberfest-celebration

When: October 22, 1-5pm
Where: North Marketplace, Patriot Place, Foxboro
Cost: Free

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 4:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.