To Do List: The Big E, What the Fluff? Festival, Weymouth 400 Day

BOSTON - This weekend, a popular fair in West Springfield returns, a Union Square festival pays tribute to the marshmallow, and a local community is celebrating a big anniversary in style. It's all a part of our To Do List!

THE BIG E

The Big E in West Springfield attracts about 1.5 million people every September, and it's back. The fair runs through October 2, spanning 17 days in total.

As usual, the highlights will be the carnival rides, live entertainment on three musical stages, and of course, the delicious fair food.

https://www.thebige.com/

When: Sept. 16-Oct. 2

Where: 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield

Cost: Adults- $15, Children- $10, 5 and under- free

WEYMOUTH 400 DAY

A celebration of a community's big anniversary, Weymouth 400 day is a family festival marking 400 years. On Saturday, Nashville country artists will be performing, in addition to some local musicians.

Activities include trolley tours of Weymouth, historical re-enactments, and games for kids. The event is free to attend.

https://weymouth400.org/

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2-7pm

Where: Weymouth Town Hall

Cost: Free

WHAT THE FLUFF? FESTIVAL

Over in Union Square, they're paying tribute to a sweet treat that was invented in Somerville. The "What The Fluff? Festival" celebrates all things marshmallow stuff. From 3-7 p.m., you won't know where to begin, from playing boardwalk style games to stopping by 50 vendors serving fluff-inspired dishes.

https://www.flufffestival.com/

When: Saturday, September 17 from 3-7pm (rain date: Sunday, September 18)

Where: Union Square Plaza and Somerville Avenue from Prospect Street to Webster Avenue

Cost: Free