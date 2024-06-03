Stretch of sunny weather in Massachusetts will likely end later this week

The Boston area is enjoying several consecutive days of sunny, summer-like weather, but a wet and unsettled pattern arrives later this week. Here's the latest forecast from the WBZ NEXT Weather team, and what we can expect in June.

BOSTON - Welcome to June! June is often one of the best months to be in New England. Many times we get several comfortable days and abundant amounts of sunshine.

We also get the longest days of the year this month, peaking around the time of the summer solstice.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

And, right on cue, we have started out June 2024 on a terrific note! After a spectacular weekend, the lovely weather has spilled over into the start of the workweek.

Warm weather for the next few days

Highs Monday will top 80 away from the immediate coastline and the air remains quite dry.

Tuesday will be a tad cooler, particularly along the shore with an onshore breeze.

We warm things up again on Wednesday with a wind shift to the southwest. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with some increasing clouds later in the day.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Next chance at significant rainfall

Our next chance at any significant rainfall arrives on Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There may be periods of heavy rain/downpours during the day Thursday along with a few embedded thunderstorms.

The humidity will also be climbing later this week, getting a bit un-comfy on Thursday in particular.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Early look at weekend forecast

Looking ahead to Friday and the upcoming weekend - There will be some general "troughyness" over the northeast and that means some unsettled weather.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Not expecting any all-day washouts but, there likely will be some pop-up showers each day.