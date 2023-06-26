Why we're stuck in a stormy, unsettled weather pattern

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Hope you all had a nice weekend and managed to dodge the showers and storms. I heard some say that it was a wonderful, sunny weekend while others were ranting about rainouts and miserable weather. And that will remain the story all week long.

The pattern continues. We have a daily threat of showers and storms and very warm and humid conditions.

Perhaps you are wondering what the reason is behind our unsettled and stormy weather we have been having. . . Inquiring minds want to know!

The main culprit has been several thousand feet above our heads.

We have been under the influence of several "upper level" low pressure systems. This causes the air above or heads to be cooler than usual and when you have cold air aloft, it allows more destabilization to occur. All you need is a little bit of sunshine and any small trigger and, poof, showers and storms begin to form. And it keeps happening over and over and over again...

Showers this week will be most widespread through Wednesday and then our chances start to decrease by Friday and Saturday.

Not much variability in the highs each day. And the humidity is going to "stick" around right through the holiday weekend.

One thing to note if you are heading to the beach later this week: The remnants of "Cindy" will be passing by New England, well out to sea.

This may cause an increased chance of rip currents and swells