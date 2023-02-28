Storm arriving late Friday into Saturday to bring mix of snow, ice, rain

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - So, what's the deal with this next storm?

Same caveats that I gave 3-to-4 days in advance of Tuesday's storm.

We typically don't get into the nitty gritty details until we are within 48 hours. There is simply too much that can happen in the atmosphere when you get beyond that timeframe.

At this range, we are confident in certain aspects but need to wait and see for others. For now, I will answer some of the more popular questions we have gotten in the last 24 hours on social media. This should give you a good idea of where we are at right now forecast-wise for the next storm.

CBS Boston

IS THE STORM DEFINITELY GOING TO HIT?

Yes, there are currently no models indicating a complete miss and most make some sort of direct hit on Southern New England.

WHEN DOES IT ARRIVE?

Sometime between late afternoon and midnight Friday. Yes, that is a fairly big timeline but this far out that is what you get. I would lean towards the impactful precipitation starting well after dark Friday, perhaps holding off until closer to midnight.

IS THIS GOING TO BE ALL SNOW?

Nope. This one will likely be another one of those mixed bags. Probably start as snow for most of us, but transition to sleet and rain in parts of the area. The farther north you live, the greater the odds of higher snow amounts. For now, I'll say north of the Massachusetts Turnpike has the best chances of plowable snow.

CBS Boston

HOW MUCH SNOW?

It's too early! At this point all I can say is that odds are about 50% that towns north of the Pike see plowable snow. Lower south of the Pike. Higher up into New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Fifty-percent may not sound very high, but this far in advance of a storm, that is actually fairly high.

CBS Boston

IS THIS GOING TO RUIN MY WHOLE WEEKEND?

Heaviest precipitation is centered around Saturday morning through midday/early afternoon. It is a fairly quick moving storm so, by the latter half of Saturday you should be good to go. There may be a few light snow showers on Sunday, but nothing major. If you have travel plans early Saturday, I wouldn't cancel or postpone anything yet, but keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days.

ARE THERE WIND/POWER OUTAGE CONCERNS?

Not at this point. It does not appear as though this will be a major nor'easter or powerful coastal storm. There could be some gusty wind along the coast and Cape but not expecting any major wind impacts.

CBS Boston

MAY THERE BE COASTAL FLOODING?

Nope. Tides remain astronomically low.

COULD THIS BE OUR LAST WINTER STORM/SNOWFALL?

Ha ha. No. The pattern ahead for much of March looks active and wintry. We will likely have several more chances at snow over at least the next few weeks. No early spring this year!