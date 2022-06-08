Heavy rain returns Thursday with more morning downpours

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV NEXT Weather Team is issuing another NEXT weather alert for Thursday.

After a prolonged, dry stretch of weather, we are making up for lost time in a hurry! The rain from Wednesday morning generally totaled between .3 of an inch and 1.0", however there were a few areas in southeastern Massachusetts that received nearly an inch and half of water. That's a nice little dent in our recent drought for sure.

The rain coming Thursday morning should certainly equal, and more than likely, surpass those totals.

TIMELINE:

Most of the rain comes in a 3-to-6 hour window on Thursday.

7 a.m.:

Heavy rain overspreads the area. It may take another hour to reach parts of the southeast coastline.

10 a.m.:

Heavy downpours, some localized street flooding, slow going on the roads. The heaviest rain will be centered over eastern Massachusetts and it will be tapering in western Mass.

1 p.m.:

The last of the heavy rain is now over extreme southeast Massachusetts (Cape and the Islands) while the rest of the area is clearing and drying out.

4 p.m.:

Isolated shower, otherwise, partly sunny, some lingering humidity.

We will get a break from the rain on Friday. In fact, Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine and much lower humidity!

The weekend rain remains a bit uncertain. Models have trended a bit drier here, pushing the storm farther south of New England. So, it may be that we just have to deal with a few showers later Saturday night and Sunday. More on this to come.