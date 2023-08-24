Another wet Friday as heavy rain could lead to localized flooding

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday's soaking rainfall.

Rainy Fridays have become a staple this summer. This will be 9 out of 13 Fridays with rain in Boston since June 1, but it doesn't look quite as disruptive as some of the past stormy Fridays. Nonetheless, we do anticipate some impacts and delays due to the downpours.

Here's the timeline:

Some light showers will overspread the area late Thursday night, mainly after midnight.

The steadiest and heaviest rainfall will arrive around dawn and continue for much of Friday morning. This is when the risk is highest for any localized flooding.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

During Friday afternoon, the rain will taper to scattered showers. The area will remain mostly cloudy and it will continue to feel very humid. There will be some periods of dry weather in the afternoon and evening.

The threat of severe thunderstorms is rather low Friday. The greatest concern will be for localized flooding from some heavy downpours. We cannot rule out a few embedded thunderstorms and some isolated wind damage.

There are likely to be some lingering showers early on Saturday, especially in the morning. The air will still be very humid and ripe for the formation of scattered precipitation.

Sunday will absolutely be the pick of the weekend. There's still a slight risk of a passing shower but it will be largely dry with partly sunny skies.

We will continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Franklin which is forecast to become a hurricane east of the Bahamas this weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The current forecast is for it to pass west of Bermuda early next week and then well east of New England. We're not expecting any impacts locally other than some large swells and waves.