'Amazing' stretch of weather could bring record warmth to Boston area
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer
BOSTON - Monday is turning out to be a great day for costume parades and trick-or-treating! While we had feared that some rain could spoil the fun, it now appears that the vast majority of the area will remain dry and MILD right through this evening!
The only threat of rain this week comes overnight into Tuesday. It doesn't look like much, likely less than .25" and mainly over southeastern Mass.
After that passes, we have yet another AMAZING stretch of weather ahead. In fact, it looks like the first 1-2 weeks of November will be well above average, perhaps even a few days close to record warmth!
Typically November is our step down to winter - dark days, cold arrives, our first flakes.
But this year, at least for a while, it certainly won't feel like winter is right around the corner.
By this weekend, we could be looking at temperatures well over 70 degrees and perhaps even challenge a few records!
This is out NEXT Big Thing - a tremendous weekend ahead!
The Patriots are back home this Sunday and man, the weather is looking insane!
Just remember, we turn the clocks back early Sunday morning. The good news: You get an extra hour sleep. The bad news. . . 4:31 p.m. sunset on Sunday.
