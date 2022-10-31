'Amazing' stretch of weather could bring record warmth to Boston area

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Monday is turning out to be a great day for costume parades and trick-or-treating! While we had feared that some rain could spoil the fun, it now appears that the vast majority of the area will remain dry and MILD right through this evening!

The only threat of rain this week comes overnight into Tuesday. It doesn't look like much, likely less than .25" and mainly over southeastern Mass.

After that passes, we have yet another AMAZING stretch of weather ahead. In fact, it looks like the first 1-2 weeks of November will be well above average, perhaps even a few days close to record warmth!

The warmth coming this weekend into early next week looks pretty outrageous...I bet there could be a couple spots that hit 80 degrees. Just for reference, the last 80 in Boston averages September 30th...and the latest (on record) in the year Boston hit 80 was November 2 in 1950 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) October 31, 2022

Typically November is our step down to winter - dark days, cold arrives, our first flakes.

But this year, at least for a while, it certainly won't feel like winter is right around the corner.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By this weekend, we could be looking at temperatures well over 70 degrees and perhaps even challenge a few records!

This is out NEXT Big Thing - a tremendous weekend ahead!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The Patriots are back home this Sunday and man, the weather is looking insane!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Just remember, we turn the clocks back early Sunday morning. The good news: You get an extra hour sleep. The bad news. . . 4:31 p.m. sunset on Sunday.