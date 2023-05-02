Better weather is ahead as cool, rainy days are about to end

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - There is nothing quite like spring in New England.

The endless days of gray, bundled up on the sidelines at your kid's soccer or baseball games with only your face exposed in a sideways drizzle. Then, on that rare occasion, when the clouds break and the glorious sun shines through, we all rush outside, inhale a boatload of pollen, and the rain returns.

Ok, maybe that is a bit pessimistic, but in my mind, there is no greater "tease" than spring in New England.

Mother Nature gives you little bread crumbs here and there of what could be. Case in point, perhaps you remember that week in mid-April when we spiked into the 70s and 80s? Nothing but a tease. Since then, we have gone 12 straight days with temperatures below average and Boston has only touched 60 degrees one time since April 14th! Throw in the fact that it has rained on 8 of the last 11 days (and, we could easily make that 12 out of 15 by the end of this week) and you have to start wondering, "What am I doing here?"

Then, just when you are about to reach your breaking point, we flip a switch. You know what I am talking about. All of a sudden, the weather just changes. Everyone is saying, "We just skipped spring and went right to summah!"

Today, I am here to tell you that I think that switch is about to be flipped! Take a look at the rainfall chances over the next several days. That is a very promising trend!

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

And now, the temperature trend ahead. It's the same story. We bottom out Thursday and Friday and then the upward climb begins.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Looking ahead to next week, we could have several days in the 70s or higher. Again, we go right from one extreme to the other.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

And here's more good news! Typically, we use Mother's Day as a gauge for when it is safe to start planting in the garden. Given the warmth coming next week, I would say that we are probably good to go in eastern Massachusetts and perhaps even in central Mass. No cold nights or frosts in the forecast.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

And lastly, let there be light! As we start to turn up the temperatures, we will also be creeping closer and closer to post 8 p.m. sunsets!

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

So, there you have it! A little "fuel" to get you through the rest of this week and hopefully, the final days of this blah pattern. Our best days are ahead of us!