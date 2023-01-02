1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts Friday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect as the focus shifts from icing to snow.

During the day and through Thursday night, we will remain stuck in the clouds with occasional periods of light drizzle. Thankfully, the temperatures are holding just a few degrees above freezing in most of the area.

There will be a slight dip in temperatures in the evening, just enough to create some isolated icy spots in the higher elevated areas of Worcester County.

So, if you are heading out Thursday night, on the roads or even out on your deck or driveway in areas north and west of Route 495 (along the Route 2 corridor), beware that some black ice may have formed.

By Friday morning, our attention will turn to an area of rain and snow which will be headed straight for southern New England. Over the last few days, this didn't look like much more than a few rain or snow showers.

In the last 24 hours or so, models have continued to look "juicier" with the system and it now appears as though we will have steady or perhaps even heavy precipitation for part of the day Friday.

The rain and snow will arrive between 6 and 9 a.m. Friday from west to east.

The heaviest precipitation will occur from late morning through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain. For now, it appears as though I-95 may be a good dividing line with a wet, pasty snow to the west and a rain/snow mix or plain rain to the east.

This is a very quick moving system. By dusk and the evening commute, most of the precipitation and accumulation will be over.

Our current snowfall forecast is for 1-to-3 inches west of I-95 which includes most of Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties. We cannot rule out a few areas receiving up to 4 or 5 inches if the snowfall comes down hard enough on Friday.

Along the immediate coastline from Cape Ann to Boston and the immediate South Shore, we expect more of a rain/snow mix and just a coating to an inch of snow.

Over southeastern Mass., including the Cape and Islands, it will be all rain.

The strange thing is, it is January 5th and this could be the biggest snowfall of the season thus far in some areas!

Boston's biggest snow from any one storm so far is 0.9" and Worcester's is 2.5 inches. Boston got its first snowstorm of an inch or greater on January 7th last year. This year we are still waiting!

Whatever snowfall does accumulate on Friday likely won't be hanging around too long. With sunshine returning this weekend and high temperatures back into the upper 30s and low 40s, much of our fresh snowpack will be gone by next week.