Snow, sleet and rain coming Saturday, but not a major storm

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a storm system coming on Saturday.

Yes, the rumors are true, winter is NOT done with us just yet. The sun is getting higher in the sky, the sunsets are now after 7 p.m. but, there is still snow in the forecast.

This will NOT be a major winter storm, but there will likely be some snow and sleet in parts of southern New England on Saturday.

TIMELINE

Saturday morning: Clouds thicken up, few flakes or drops in western Mass.

Saturday afternoon: The storm moves in. Light rain arrives in eastern Mass. and a mix of sleet and snow begins in the higher elevations of Worcester County and the Berkshires.

Saturday evening: If you have plans to go out Saturday night, be advised that it will be rather miserable out. For much of eastern Mass., a cold rain will be falling, perhaps mixing with some sleet pellets at times. In the elevated areas it will be a mix of sleet and rain. Temperatures will be near or a few degrees above freezing so we are not expecting any significant accumulation or travel issues.

Saturday night into Sunday AM: Steadiest rain and sleet taper off after midnight. By Sunday morning there will just be a few leftover sprinkles.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

SNOW/SLEET AMOUNTS

The best chance of a light coating, up to an inch, is in the Berkshires and highest elevations in northern Worcester County and southwestern New Hampshire.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

I don't think there will be much snow in these areas, likely more sleet. To see an inch or more of snow, you would have to head farther north into the Greens and Whites.

It will also be a bit gusty Saturday afternoon and night. East-southeast winds will peak out between 20 and 35 mph. Not concerned about any wind damage, but enough to add to the misery level if you are out and about.

WHAT'S NEXT

Looking farther ahead, the stormy pattern will likely continue. It appears we will have at a least a few more chances for wintry-mix events, the first one coming around Wednesday of next week. We're not ready to stick a fork in winter just yet.