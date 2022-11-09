Tropical downpours from Hurricane Nicole remnants coming Friday into Saturday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert. The alert goes into effect immediately and will remain up through the duration of the storm on Saturday.

This is for the remnants of Hurricane Nicole which are expected to bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds here Friday night through Saturday morning.

Nicole remained a strong Tropical Storm Wednesday with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

The forecast track takes the center ashore near Jupiter/West Palm Beach, Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday. From there, Nicole will head northwesterly, perhaps briefing re-emerging over the open water of the northern Gulf of Mexico, before making a second landfall around Tallahassee, Florida Thursday night as a strong Tropical Storm.

Nicole will travel northward through Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday and will gradually weaken and lose its tropical characteristics. It will still produce abundant rainfall and gusty winds all the way through the Mid-Atlantic region and New England.

Most models are indicating that the center of the remnants will track well to our west, most likely through New York state.

Here in southern New England, this is what we can expect:

RAIN

Arrives Friday afternoon and evening from west to east.

Scattered downpours from midnight to midday on Saturday.

Currently appears as though the heaviest swath of rain will head well to our west, however there is still potential for 1-to-2 inches locally.

That could produce some localized flooding here Saturday morning.

WIND

The strongest winds will be over the Cape and Islands as well as the South Coastal areas. Expect gusts to reach 40-to-50 mph in these locations.

Elsewhere along the coast, we are forecasting south-southwesterly gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Farther inland, 20-to-30 mph.

This may be just enough wind to take down some branches and cause some minor tree damage. It certainly will remove most of the rest of the leaves from the trees.

So while this isn't a major storm for our area, there are still a few things you could do to prepare before the weekend.

CBS Boston

As always, we urge that you stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for updates leading up to and throughout the storm.