Rain coming Wednesday, but how much depends on path of coastal storm

BOSTON - We're now within 24 hours of a coastal storm in Massachusetts and the back and forth continues! This is the time in which we try to focus in on the exact path, timing, and impacts of Wednesday's storm. As of now, two of those three are checked off. The one that doesn't want to stay steady - the path.

CBS Boston

Tuesday morning's models started to draw this system a little closer to the coastline. That western pull would allow the rain to reach interior areas who were thought to be spared from the showers. Even still, the main concern sticks around the beaches. Steady pockets will likely carry us through midday Wednesday with the highest totals near the South Shore and Cape Cod.

CBS Boston

Most of the region should land in the 0.25-0.5" range as this storm peels away Wednesday night. But with any luck, those inside of I-95 will get some higher totals! There is a give and take when talking drought and storms. Too much too soon could lead to flooding concerns. This doesn't seem to the be the case with this round but if models continue to move towards the 2" mark (which is what the initial thinking was last week), low laying areas may have some issues.

Weather Bell

Clearly a coastal storm takes a "beach day" off the table Wednesday, but for those vacationing this week things are looking up late in the week. There's a summer touch Friday through Sunday with some reaching 90 degrees over the weekend.