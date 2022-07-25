Severe thunderstorm threat Monday afternoon, hail and isolated tornadoes possible

BOSTON -- Boston hit triple digits for only the 27th time in about 150 years Sunday and the heat wave could stretch into Day 7 Monday.

Monday will start dry and humid. With just a little heating, highs will rise into the 80s to near 90. Humidity will remain high and that will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 90's. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for eastern Massachusetts.

With enough humidity and atmospheric energy, storms will blossom in the afternoon. The worst will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Unlike previous storms, this line looks to hit parts of southeastern Mass. hard. Torrential rain and strong, straight-line wind will be the biggest impacts, but large hail and a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

The showers and thunderstorms will end later Monday night. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels with lower humidity on Tuesday.

Of course, the WBZ Weather Team will be tracking all the heat and storms along the way. Please use caution if you need to be out in the heat!