Severe thunderstorm threat Monday afternoon, hail and isolated tornadoes possible

By Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Boston hit triple digits for only the 27th time in about 150 years Sunday and the heat wave could stretch into Day 7 Monday.   

2020-heat-wave-5-days.png
CBS Boston Graphic

Monday will start dry and humid. With just a little heating, highs will rise into the 80s to near 90. Humidity will remain high and that will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 90's. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for eastern Massachusetts.

With enough humidity and atmospheric energy, storms will blossom in the afternoon. The worst will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. 

next-futurecast-sne-1.png
CBS Boston Graphic

Unlike previous storms, this line looks to hit parts of southeastern Mass. hard. Torrential rain and strong, straight-line wind will be the biggest impacts, but large hail and a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

The showers and thunderstorms will end later Monday night. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels with lower humidity on Tuesday.

next-storm-impacts-1.png
CBS Boston

Of course, the WBZ Weather Team will be tracking all the heat and storms along the way. Please use caution if you need to be out in the heat! Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBS News Boston for updates through the heat wave.

Jacob Wycoff
Wycoff-2022.jpg

Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:32 AM

