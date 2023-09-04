Get ready for what may be the warmest week of temperatures in the Boston area this year

BOSTON - Each year after Labor Day, New England begins its slow descent into fall. This year, Mother Nature has said "not so fast" as we enter into what could be the warmest stretch we've seen all year.

I don't have to recap how wet this summer has been, but one thing lacking has been the true summer warmth.

In fact, the meteorological summer season of June, July, and August ended up below average temperature-wise for Boston, which is a bit of a rare occurrence these days with our changing climate.

Boston's 90°+ days have also been behind schedule after a sweltering 2021 and 2022.

So let's break down the next few days of summer conditions as heat indices inland top the 90° mark on Monday.

TUESDAY

Some fog will settle in during the early morning hours, so don't be surprised if visibilities are reduced for the morning commute. After the fog dissipates, the sun will cause temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be tropical once again, causing heat indices to rise to the mid-90s.

Of course, this also coincides with the back-to-school plans for quite a few school districts as well. Parents, I'd recommend a little extra water and lightweight clothing as the kids head out the door.



WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Highs return to the upper 80s on Wednesday to low 90s on Thursday.

Expect our "feels like" temperatures to soar into the middle 90s on Thursday. Boston will fall well short of any record warmth (high temperature record on Thursday is 102°), but by Saturday, it'll be the warmest week of temperatures all year.