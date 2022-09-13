Heavy rain, gusty wind and slight tornado risk Tuesday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer
BOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday.
There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the time frame we are watching is midday through late afternoon and evening. We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well.
Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.
The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night as well.
Wednesday will feel much drier, highs still in the upper 70 to near 80.
By Thursday and Friday, a fall-like airmass pours in. We will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s to finish the week with a very dry and crisp feel to the air. Night time lows will drop into the 40s in most of the suburbs.
And, as you can see, if you miss out on the rainfall on Tuesday, you likely won't see any for a while.
One last thing: Say goodbye to the post-7 p.m. sunsets until next spring. . . UGH. All downhill (and fast) from here with regards to length of day.
for more features.