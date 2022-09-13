Heavy rain, gusty wind and slight tornado risk Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday.

There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the time frame we are watching is midday through late afternoon and evening. We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well.

Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.

The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night as well.

Wednesday will feel much drier, highs still in the upper 70 to near 80.

By Thursday and Friday, a fall-like airmass pours in. We will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s to finish the week with a very dry and crisp feel to the air. Night time lows will drop into the 40s in most of the suburbs.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

And, as you can see, if you miss out on the rainfall on Tuesday, you likely won't see any for a while.

One last thing: Say goodbye to the post-7 p.m. sunsets until next spring. . . UGH. All downhill (and fast) from here with regards to length of day.