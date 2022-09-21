Heavy rain, possibly damaging wind gusts in forecast Thursday

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for Thursday.

A cold front will pass through the area with gusty downpours. Locally heavy rain of an inch or more is possible which could lead to some minor flooding and ponding on the roads.

The cold front from the west will approach the area late Wednesday night, with increasing clouds and the risk of a few showers developing.

As you head out the door Thursday, grab an umbrella and rain gear as scattered showers are possible. The latest timing of this front brings steadier showers and downpours late morning through the early afternoon.

There may be an embedded rumble of thunder, with a few strong to damaging wind gusts, but we're currently not expecting widespread severe storms at this time. However, expect some impacts to travel with wet road conditions and lower visibility. Showers will then slip southeastward by the mid-afternoon and evening, eventually pushing off the coast by Thursday night.

Meanwhile, swells from Hurricane Fiona will be arriving along the South Coast and Cape and Islands by Thursday afternoon. There is a high surf advisory from late Thursday through Friday for the potential of dangerous and life-threatening rip currents and seas building 5-to-8 feet.

Drier, cooler weather moves in for Friday. A noticeable shift in weather will follow the blustery northwest winds behind that cold front. Friday will feature highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds gusting 25-to-35 mph with a few gusts up to 40 mph possible. There may be some isolated tree damage or power outages as trees are currently fully leafed.

The cool air will continue to pour into the area Friday night, as temperatures will dip back into the 40s and even upper 30s. If winds die down enough, a few low-lying areas may see some patchy frost by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will being to moderate over the weekend. Expect highs in the 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions, and temps into the 70s by Sunday, but watching our next chance of wet weather by late in the day.

Stay tuned as the WBZ-TV weather team will continue to update you with new information as it becomes available.

