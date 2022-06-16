Severe thunderstorm risk Friday afternoon, followed by cooler than average weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - June is often looked at as one of our "better" weather months here in New England. This, of course, is very subjective. Last year at this time, Boston had already hit 90 degrees five times in June and seven times overall (twice in May). Fast forward to this year and Boston is still waiting on its first 90 degree day. Not to mention, we haven't had many real muggy or humid days yet either. This June has felt a lot like June 2020. We didn't have our first 90 degree day that year until June 20th.

Why am I telling you all this? Are things about to change? In the short term, yes. Longer range? No.

Friday will be our one hot and humid day of the week. The highs will reach 85-to-90 in a large part of southern New England, although I doubt we will see too many towns actually hitting the 90 degree mark. Dew points will rise into the mid-to-upper 60s on Friday, adding a soupy feel to the air. What has us somewhat concerned is a cold front that will be coming through Friday afternoon. And for this reason, the WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT WEATHER ALERT.

What:

Risk of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe

When:

Friday afternoon, mainly between noon and 6 p.m.

Where:

Anywhere in southern New England, although a slightly higher risk over southeastern Massachusetts

Potential impacts:

Brief downpours, lightning, gusty winds, small hail

The storms will be scattered and not everyone will get one, so if you have an outdoor event planned, I wouldn't cancel anything. Just keep an eye to the sky and stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston for updates.

The cooler, drier air returns Friday night and this weekend is going to feel like fall!

Highs on Saturday will peak out between 65 and 70. On Sunday, most of the area will be in the low to mid 60's with the higher elevations in the 50's! With dewpoints quite low as well, there will be a crisp, autumn-like feel to the air for sure. With a cold pool of air aloft (above our heads), there will be a slight risk of a pop-up shower both Saturday and Sunday. And get this, at elevations above 5,000 feet, (highest peaks in the White Mountains) there could even be some snow flakes mixed in!