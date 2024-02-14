Looking for love in Boston? A matchmaker offers her advice for Valentine's Day

BOSTON - Valentine's Day is the most heartfelt holiday of the year and for those looking for that special someone, WBZ TV spoke with a matchmaker for her tips.

"I meet with my clients and help them find true love," said Jill Vandor, a matchmaker with LunchDates in Boston.

Vandor admits that dating in cities can be tough for singles. According to the PEW Research Center, 32% of men and 28% of women identified as single in 2023.

"They walk fast, they talk fast, they're on their phones," said Vandor.

Vandor offered her advice for anyone hoping to find love.

"Don't talk about exes, don't talk about politics," said Vandor. "The more open-minded someone is, the quicker they're going to find that special somebody. And do something for yourself to make yourself feel loved too. Because you have to love yourself in order for somebody else to love you."

Americans spend millions of dollars on Valentine's Day gifts every year and at Holbrows Flowers Inc. in Quincy, they've been doing bouquets for five generations. They said their most popular flowers for Valentine's Day are red roses and they sell up to 2,000 over two days.

"I couldn't do it without my family," said Patricia Holbrows of Holbrows Flowers Inc. "We go out after to celebrate it's over."