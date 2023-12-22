Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston University donates unused dining hall food to those in need

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Boston University donates unused dining hall food to those in need
Boston University donates unused dining hall food to those in need 00:45

BOSTON - Boston University is extending a helping hand this holiday season.

The school is donating all the unopened food from its dining hall to the Greater Boston Emergency Food System.

"We're donating things like produce, and some breads and dairy products to feed folks in our community in need," Sustainability Director of Boston University Dining Service Lexie Raczka said. 

The university is utilizing the company, Food for Free, which is one of the nation's first food rescue programs and serves more than 150,000 food insecure residents in Massachusetts.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 5:38 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.