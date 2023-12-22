Boston University donates unused dining hall food to those in need

BOSTON - Boston University is extending a helping hand this holiday season.

The school is donating all the unopened food from its dining hall to the Greater Boston Emergency Food System.

"We're donating things like produce, and some breads and dairy products to feed folks in our community in need," Sustainability Director of Boston University Dining Service Lexie Raczka said.

The university is utilizing the company, Food for Free, which is one of the nation's first food rescue programs and serves more than 150,000 food insecure residents in Massachusetts.