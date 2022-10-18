Boston Uncornered Photo Project highlights stories on strength, resilience

BOSTON -- Walking through the Seaport, it's hard to miss an outdoor art exhibit featuring 21 massive portraits that aim to tell their story. This is Boston Uncornered.

The 5' x 8' photos were taken by photographer John Huet. The subjects range from well-known political leaders, to professional athletes to interns at the Uncornered Project.

"What we want to do at Uncornered is lift up voices and stories that you don't typically hear from, images that you don't normally see in the Seaport, in downtown Boston. So it's important for us to be able to show that, to visualize folks who have found success despite challenging backgrounds and circumstances that they found themselves in," said Boston Uncorned Co-Founder Michelle Caldiera.

They share stories about a time when each person photographed felt cornered by a negative experience such as racism, a traumatic event, or people not believing in them – and how they found the strength, resilience, and support to become "Uncornered."

"It really signifies that young people that we work with, that may have been gang involved, that are from communities that are stuck in challenges are no different than you or me, they can find their way out of circumstances, they just need access to resources and opportunities," said Caldiera.

The public art display will be up through Sunday.