Watch CBS News
Local News

Two truck crashes on I-93 South in Boston having 'major traffic impacts'

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Two tractor-trailer crashes in Boston caused were causing "major traffic impacts" on I-93 South Tuesday morning, MassDOT said.

The incidents at exits 14 and 15 blocked several lanes. One of the crashes involved a Market Basket truck.

market-basket-crash.jpg
A Market Basket truck that crashed on I-93 South CBS Boston

Anyone headed in that direction should expect delays.

"Clean-up operations are ongoing at this time and will impact travel," MassDOT said.  "Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes."  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.