Two truck crashes on I-93 South in Boston having 'major traffic impacts'

BOSTON - Two tractor-trailer crashes in Boston caused were causing "major traffic impacts" on I-93 South Tuesday morning, MassDOT said.

The incidents at exits 14 and 15 blocked several lanes. One of the crashes involved a Market Basket truck.

A Market Basket truck that crashed on I-93 South CBS Boston

Anyone headed in that direction should expect delays.

"Clean-up operations are ongoing at this time and will impact travel," MassDOT said. "Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes."