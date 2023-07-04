Two truck crashes on I-93 South in Boston having 'major traffic impacts'
BOSTON - Two tractor-trailer crashes in Boston caused were causing "major traffic impacts" on I-93 South Tuesday morning, MassDOT said.
The incidents at exits 14 and 15 blocked several lanes. One of the crashes involved a Market Basket truck.
Anyone headed in that direction should expect delays.
"Clean-up operations are ongoing at this time and will impact travel," MassDOT said. "Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes."
