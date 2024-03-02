Watch CBS News
Temporary migrant shelter in Boston to open next week and house 80 people

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FORT POINT - A temporary shelter for migrant families is set to open in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood next week.

The shelter will remain open until June, when the licensing agreement runs out, but will have the opportunity to extend the agreement for another 90 days.

The shelter will be at an office building and house 80 people or about 20 to 25 families with children.

At a meeting held this past Tuesday, residents said they were looking for more information. Many residents told WBZ TV they're ready to welcome migrants to their neighborhood but others said opening a temporary shelter doesn't fix the problem as many migrants keep arriving in Massachusetts.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 9:48 AM EST

