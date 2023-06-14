Boston teacher Alexis Munoz named ‘LifeChanger of the Year’

BOSTON - Applied Behavior Analyst Alexis Munoz is a proud graduate of Boston Public Schools and Brandeis University. At Thomas Edison K8 School in Brighton, he supports students in the Emotional Impaired strand.

He runs the before-school program, the after-school program, a scholars program and coaches the boys basketball team. He works a 12-hour day. When he's not working at Edison, he is also the owner of the custom shoe and clothing design company YO SOY CUSTOM. And now, he is a 2023 recipient of the LifeChanger of the Year Award.

"I just really appreciate the recognition," Munoz said, smiling.

Edison K8 School teacher Alexis Munoz CBS Boston

His colleagues were smiling too when they surprised Munoz with an awards ceremony. He thought that he was walking into a graduation rehearsal. But the cheers and applause that met his entrance-and the sight of his mother, brother and fiancée was the tip-off that the event was something special for him.

Munoz, who insists he is an introvert-despite his many hats-is known for greeting kids in the hallway with a smile, helping them work through anger, sadness and frustration and working with them on homework. He says that he can relate to the kids who face challenges because he faced them too. He was raised by a single mother without a father figure. Eventually his older brother assumed that role. But Munoz credits the people who love him, his teachers and mentors with redirecting him in a way that helped him succeed. "I had those people who believed in me to really guide me and continuously show me that there's hope in the world," he said. "And that I could change my life to be whatever I wanted to be."

His former Tech Boston Academy principal, Dr. Mary Skipper (now Boston Public Schools Superintendent) remembers his natural leadership qualities even as a freshman. "He could connect with everyone-even in the most difficult situations," Skipper said.

Boston School Superintendent Mary Skipper and Edison K8 teacher Alexis Munoz CBS Boston

Skipper is one of his role models. As well as she remembers his early years at TBA, she also remembers his parting words. "The last thing he said to me as he was leaving was 'Skip, I'm going to come back and be the principal.' It's just amazing to see him in education," she said.

Fellow educators at Edison nominated Munoz for the LifeChanger award. The program, sponsored and run by financial services company National Life Group, recognizes K-12 educators and school employees who make a significant difference in the lives of students by encouraging excellence, serving as a positive influence and inspiring others.

Munoz's colleague Charles Lower wrote in his nominating application: "He treats all students with respect and develops strong bonds with them. He maintains strong relationships with students regardless of how often they need his help or how they may act out in their more difficult moments. He bridges gaps in challenging circumstances and excels at prosocial bonding and communication."

What Munoz communicates with every fist-bump and smile is that he cares. When colleague Krystal Semper offered the microphone to anyone in the auditorium who wanted to say something to Mr. Munoz, a dozen students-ages 4 to 14-took turns thanking him. They thanked him for helping them when they were mad, for coaching their basketball team, for helping them stay calm in class. When the younger kids addressed him, Munoz knelt to listen to them eye-to-eye. Every child got a hug.

Mary Skipper has no doubt that someday Alex Munoz will be a principal. For now, he's basking in the glow of an honor that only 17 of the 558 nominees received this year. What does he hope students will remember when they leave for the summer? "You've got people here who love you. We're going to continue pushing you harder and harder and harder. And it's for the best," Munoz said.