Boston Tea Party reenactment Saturday to mark 250th anniversary of historic protest

BOSTON - The 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party will be this Saturday, December 16, and thousands of people are expected to mark the historic protest.

"We've had folks reaching out all year long trying to get group bookings and we just know that the city is going to be filled with folks who are excited about this history," said Nat Sheidley, the president and CEO of tourism company Revolutionary Spaces.

First, they can take in the reenactment at the Old Meeting House.

"A lot of the work that we do is about helping people see the connections between this history and the world that we live in today," Sheidley told WBZ-TV.

Then it's off to the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum.

"So when people visit the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, we want them to have an experience," said creative manager Evan O'Brien.

Visitors will be able to throw tea off the boat. They'll also see Robinson's Tea Chest, the only one left from the original tax protest in 1773, and visit Abigail's Tea Room, where they can taste five teas.

"We want people to walk away understanding the central themes of the Tea Party, what led to it, what happened during the night of December 16th, 1773, what its lasting legacy was," O'Brien told WBZ.

They are staying as close to the real story as possible.

"Not only are we throwing actual East India Company Tea from the same East India Company into the Boston Harbor, but we are throwing in thousands of small tea donations from all over the world."