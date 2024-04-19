Businesses by Boston's TD Garden preparing for busy sports weekend

Boston Bruins and Celtics in playoffs and local businesses brace for crowds

BOSTON - Businesses near TD Garden in Boston are preparing for a jam-packed weekend, with the Bruins and Celtics both starting the playoffs.

Bruins and Celtics kick off their playoff runs

The Bruins begin in the NHL playoffs on Saturday and the Celtics start in the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

"Big, about as big as it gets," said Todd Bengtson, a Boston sports fan from Florida. He's got tickets to both games this weekend.

"Even though the Magic are in the playoffs you wouldn't know it. It's a town that's just not like this town. This town lives and breathes sports. And it's a big part of just living here and the culture of this place.

Anticipating selling lots of beer and wings

The bars in the area will be making sure fans are well fed and hydrated.

"We'll probably go through closer to 200, 250 kegs all in through the weekend," said Nick Moniz, the general manager of Banners Kitchen and Tap. He also estimates they'll have at least 1,000 orders of chicken wings. "It's just a great time of the year. Just open our doors and prepare."

At Halftime Pizza across from the Garden, they're expecting big crowds too, especially after the games let out. They couldn't give an estimate on the amount of pizzas they'll sell but said it would definitely be more than 100.

Playoff Hub on Canal Street

Boston Mayor Michell Wu also announced that the Playoff Hub would be returning this year. Canal Street will shut down to traffic before and during home playoff games, bringing a pedestrian zone across the street from the Garden.

"We're thrilled to give Boston fans an opportunity with both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year to come together safely, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses," said Wu in a statement.