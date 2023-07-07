Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of robbing TD Bank in Downtown Crossing captured by Boston Police

By Anna Meiler

/ CBS Boston

Man accused of robbing TD Bank in Downtown Crossing captured by Boston Police
Man accused of robbing TD Bank in Downtown Crossing captured by Boston Police 01:01

BOSTON - A man accused of robbing the TD Bank a robbing in Downtown Crossing Friday morning was later captured by Boston Police.

The man, who has not been identified, walked into the bank on Winter Street around 8:30 a.m. and told employees he had a gun, police said. It's not clear if he was actually armed. The man ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Using security camera video, police got a description and started searching for him. He was taken into custody a short time later at the Mass Ave. MBTA stop.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Anna Meiler
Meiler-2022.jpg

Anna Meiler is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV's weekday morning and noon newscasts.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.