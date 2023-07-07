Man accused of robbing TD Bank in Downtown Crossing captured by Boston Police

BOSTON - A man accused of robbing the TD Bank a robbing in Downtown Crossing Friday morning was later captured by Boston Police.

The man, who has not been identified, walked into the bank on Winter Street around 8:30 a.m. and told employees he had a gun, police said. It's not clear if he was actually armed. The man ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Using security camera video, police got a description and started searching for him. He was taken into custody a short time later at the Mass Ave. MBTA stop.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.