Boston Swifties celebrate new surprise double album

BOSTON - Tortured no more - Swifties are soaking up every last line of Taylor's new album. The theme may be heartache, but Boston businesses are feeling the love.

"If they see T. Swift anything - a t-shirt, a pretzel, a beer, a drink - anything; they want to come out for it!" said Harpoon Brewery manager Lili Olson.

At Harpoon Brewery, it was Taylor Swift covers on the mic, and "So Long London's" on the menu, for fans who are anything but lukewarm.

"Taylor Swift is basically my favorite human I've never met. I would probably die for her," one woman said.

"I was very blessed to have the opportunity to go to her show. And it was like the best night of my life," another fan added.

Fans have work cut out for them

The overnight release of the double album "The Tortured Poets Department" came as a sweet surprise to Swifties waking up Friday. But those who had to work, have their work cut out for them catching up this weekend.

"I woke up to text messages saying 31 songs and I was like oh man there's a lot of work to do," a fan said. "To be a Swiftie is kind of hard work these days because she literally puts so many Easter eggs out."

"My group chat has been going off, my friends all telling me which songs they like. I need to get on it," a fan said, of her agenda.

Between studying the story of the brand-new Fortnight video, and with listening parties lined up all weekend, it's safe to say Taylor Swift will be the soundtrack of the city.