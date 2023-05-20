Boston buzzing with Taylor Swift, Celtics, graduations all weekend

BOSTON - It's a busy weekend in Boston and that means big business for hotels and other businesses.

The Liberty Hotel lobby has been bustling with activity. Their nearly 300 guest rooms are sold out, all weekend.

"They come in, they drop their bags, and they're just in full Taylor Swift mode!" said general manager Mark Fischer.

And all across Boston, restaurants and bars are ready to sing along - welcoming this burst of business. Over at Castle Island Brewing, patrons are sipping the sparkling Lavender Haze, and throwing in orders for the Bardo's pizza special: Death by a Thousand (Cold) Cuts.

"The food looks so perfect with the beers, pairing it with the beer and take a photo for Instagram. Everyone loves it, the Instagram blows up. It's amazing," said Denzil Smith of Bardo's Bar Pizza.

From a sea of traffic for miles around Gillette Stadium, it's a sea of green here at the Garden. And there are no Swifties in sight!

"Taylor who?! Listen, it's all about Celtics. All it's all about Celtics pride. One, we are very loyal. Two, we bleed green!" a fan said.

"I'm a huge fan," said 11-year-old Eve. "Last year I just started watching the playoff games and now I've gotten so into it it's one of my favorite things to do with my family."

"I'm happy to be with my grandpa!" added her sister, Syd. It's both girls' first home game at the Garden.

Back at the Liberty, guests returning from graduation festivities, dinner, or shows will have a hard time resisting a nightcap: colorful cocktails - but Taylor's version.

"People are just buying into it, enjoying the buzz of it with their menus. Champagne problems drinks with cotton candy. It's just been phenomenal the takeoff of it," Fischer said.