Boston students experience solar eclipse, "memories are going to last forever"
BOSTON - For students at the Conservatory Lab Charter School in Boston, 93% coverage of the sun did not disappoint. After classes let out, they ran outside for a special solar eclipse viewing event behind the school.
"The moon just happens to be at the exact spot to cover the sun. Maybe there's a little something mysterious involved," said 12-year-old Marla Sobotka.
She and dozens of other students watched through their special eclipse glasses as the moon moved in, eventually leaving just a sliver of the sun peeking over the corner.
"Really cool and fascinating"
It was a lesson they couldn't have learned in any classroom. "It's really cool and fascinating to see how the moon overlaps the sun," said 13-year-old Schmaya Jean Paul.
Organizers handed out glasses and Oreos, while students paraded around a huge dragon puppet chasing the sun.
"No matter, even if it's a scientific confusing thing, we can all come together and have a community experience," said teacher Allie Jameson. "The memories are going to last forever."