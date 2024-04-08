Boston students experience solar eclipse, "memories are going to last forever"

Solar eclipse viewing sparks interest in science for kids at school in Massachusetts

BOSTON - For students at the Conservatory Lab Charter School in Boston, 93% coverage of the sun did not disappoint. After classes let out, they ran outside for a special solar eclipse viewing event behind the school.

"The moon just happens to be at the exact spot to cover the sun. Maybe there's a little something mysterious involved," said 12-year-old Marla Sobotka.

A student views the 2024 solar eclipse at the Conservatory Lab Charter School in Boston CBS Boston

She and dozens of other students watched through their special eclipse glasses as the moon moved in, eventually leaving just a sliver of the sun peeking over the corner.

"Really cool and fascinating"

It was a lesson they couldn't have learned in any classroom. "It's really cool and fascinating to see how the moon overlaps the sun," said 13-year-old Schmaya Jean Paul.

Organizers handed out glasses and Oreos, while students paraded around a huge dragon puppet chasing the sun.

"No matter, even if it's a scientific confusing thing, we can all come together and have a community experience," said teacher Allie Jameson. "The memories are going to last forever."