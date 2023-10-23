Boston second safest city to drive in, according to recent study

Boston second safest city to drive in, according to recent study

Boston second safest city to drive in, according to recent study

BOSTON - Boston drivers might have a better reputation than many may believe.

The car sales company SellMax looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over four years and found New York City is the safest city to drive in in America. Boston was second in the study and Jersey City was third.

"We based that ranking based on total fatalities, DUI fatalities, and speeding fatalities," SellMax co-founder Sean Pour told WBZ-TV.

They also found Boston ranked second with the lowest number of drunk driving deaths on the list and fifth for the lowest number of speeding fatalities.

"We need to know how we're doing in regards to drunk driving and things of that nature. I'm a firm believer we can't fix something if we don't have the numbers," Pour said.

He adds the data was relatively consistent with Boston emerging as one of the least dangerous cities when hitting the road.

"I think Boston's doing a pretty good job," he told WBZ.

Detroit was the most dangerous city to drive in, followed by Dallas and Tuscon.

Pour said having good public transportation correlated to less overall driving fatalities in their study.

