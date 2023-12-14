Watch CBS News
Boston school bus hits multiple cars, pedestrian in Hyde Park

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A school bus hit multiple cars and a pedestrian near a school in Hyde Park Thursday morning.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Boston police told WBZ-TV. There were no students on board the bus at the time.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Gordon Avenue, near the Henry Grew Elementary School. Photos from the scene show a car with heavy front-end damage and an SUV with its back wheels in the air, wedged between the damaged car and a utility pole. 

school-bus-crash.jpg
A school bus hit multiple cars in Hyde Park. Courtesy photo

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police are investigating. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 10:05 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

