Boston school bus hits multiple cars, pedestrian in Hyde Park

BOSTON - A school bus hit multiple cars and a pedestrian near a school in Hyde Park Thursday morning.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Boston police told WBZ-TV. There were no students on board the bus at the time.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Gordon Avenue, near the Henry Grew Elementary School. Photos from the scene show a car with heavy front-end damage and an SUV with its back wheels in the air, wedged between the damaged car and a utility pole.

A school bus hit multiple cars in Hyde Park. Courtesy photo

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police are investigating.