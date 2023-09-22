Woman critically hurt after her bike crashes into car door, then a Boston school bus

BOSTON - A woman has life-threatening injuries after her bicycle crashed into a car in Dorchester Friday morning.

Boston Police told WBZ-TV it happened on Dorchester Avenue around 9:40 a.m.

According to a Boston Public Schools spokesperson, the woman was riding her bike when a car door suddenly opened in front of her. She crashed into the door and the bike went flying into the side of a nearby school bus, the district spokesperson told WBZ.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with what they described as "life-threatening injuries."

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Boston Police shut down part of Dorchester Avenue after the crash Friday. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.