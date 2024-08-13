Boston police looking for robber who held gun to elderly woman's head

ROXBURY - Boston police are searching for an armed man who they say robbed two elderly women while they were walking in Roxbury Monday night.

According to a Boston police community alert, the robber followed the victims to the intersection of Dudley and Clarence streets. Then he "pulled out a firearm and placed it on one victim's head, robbing her of her chain necklace," police said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 8:20 p.m.

Surveillance images of robber in Boston

Authorities released dark, grainy surveillance images of the alleged robber. Police described him as a Hispanic man of unknown age and between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, a black face covering and black pants, according to law enforcement's description.

Surveillance footage of the robber released by police Boston Police

Police have not yet made an arrest but are appealing to the public for help. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who want to make a tip anonymously can call 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to 27463.

According to Boston police crime statistics, robbery and attempted robbery incidents are down slightly in the city. So far, data shows there have been 491 reported robberies this year compared to 533 at this point in 2023.