How to get Red Sox tickets for the 2024 home opener at Fenway Park

BOSTON - Tuesday is Opening Day at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox welcome the Baltimore Orioles. Here's everything you need to know about getting the best ticket deals.

When is the Red Sox home opener?

Game time for Opening Day at 2:10 p.m.

The first 7,500 people who scan their ticket and enter Fenway Park will get a free pin honoring the late Tim Wakefield. The Red Sox Hall of Famer died last year and his wife Stacy died just months later. Tim and Stacy Wakefield will be honored in an Opening Day ceremony and the Red Sox will wear a patch with his No. 49 throughout the season,

Where can you buy Red Sox tickets?

Tickets for Opening Day are still available! You can buy tickets on the Red Sox website. There are several resale sites that also offer tickets, including Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek.

The box office at Fenway Park is also open on game days two hours before and after each game.

How much do Red Sox tickets cost?

WBZ-TV looked at the price of tickets on one official and three resale websites. These prices are listed without taxes and fees included.

Red Sox tickets on the official MLB website for the home opener range from $67 for bleacher seats to $780 for Green Monster seats.

Verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster begin at $69 for bleacher seats and cap at $1,371 for field box seats to the left side of home plate.

Tickets on SeatGeek start at $62 for bleacher seats or $1,168 for a seat in the first row of a dugout box.

Finally, on StubHub, you can get the lowest price for a ticket in the bleachers at $52, or a front-row seat to the right of home plate for $1,144.

But if you're willing to wait to see the Red Sox play the Orioles a day later on April 10, tickets for the same seats are available for as low as $10 on MLB.com and $14 on Ticketmaster.

Where's the best place to sit in Fenway Park?

The best place to sit depends on what kind of experience you want to have.

You can never go wrong sitting behind home plate, but those tickets can be pricey. If you are trying to stay within a specific budget, there are also great seats along the third base line.

If you are looking for a more luxurious experience, sit in one of the many pavilions on the upper deck, which offer waiter service.

For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, for a bit cheaper, we recommend a standing-room ticket on the Green Monster. It has a great view and you're in an iconic location, but it won't break the bank.

Finally, if you're planning to go and there is rain in the forecast, then we recommend sitting in grandstand sections 15 to 23, but higher up. The upper levels will provide coverage from the rain in those seats.

How to get the best deals on Red Sox tickets

The best way to get the most bang for your buck is to buy the tickets at face value. You can sign up for the Red Sox newsletter on their website, and they will let you know when tickets go on sale. Or go to the box office at Fenway Park and you can avoid all those pesky online fees.

If you're looking for last-minute deals and face value seats are sold out, your best bet is to monitor sites like SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, and StubHub. All the sites have options to find the best deals for the seat location and price.

SeatGeek also offers $20 off your first purchase with a valid code.

If you just want to visit Fenway, then choose a time, day, and team that may not be popular. Yankee games, holiday weekends, and sunny days will all have higher prices.

The Red Sox also occasionally offer tickets with food or merchandise included such as hot dogs, sodas, bobbleheads, etc.

Student 9s

The Red Sox offer college students the opportunity to purchase $9 tickets on game day with a valid ID. You can sign up to receive texts at MLB.com. You must have an email ending in .edu to be eligible,

Tickets are only offered for select games, so not every game will be available for this deal, and there is no way to know until the day of. Tickets can sell out quickly for in-demand games, but if you're quick enough, you can land yourself a coveted Yankees vs. Red Sox ticket.