Red Sox reportedly sign lefty starter Patrick Sandoval to two-year deal

Dan Roche on Bill Belichick to UNC, Garrett Crochet in Boston, & Patriots last four games

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have added another free-agent arm to the mix, reportedly signing left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval to a two-year deal on Friday. Just don't expect to see him take the mound for Boston until the summer.

Sandoval's deal is worth $18.25 million according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who was first to report the pact. The 28-year-old southpaw struggled for the Los Angeles Angels last year, and his season ended in June when Sandoval underwent Tommy John surgery.

He's not expected to return until the second half of the 2025 season. But Sandoval will give the Red Sox some depth for the rotation, after adding Garret Crochet via trade this offseason.

Who is Patrick Sandoval?

Sandoval is not related to Pablo Sandoval, who was a massive free-agent bust for Boston after signing a five-year, $95 million deal with the team in 2015.

Patrick Sandoval is 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.392 WHIP over his six-year MLB career, spent entirely with the Angels. He was an 11th-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2015, but was traded to Los Angeles in 2018 for catcher Martin Maldonado.

Sandoval was the Opening Day starter for the Angels last season, but surrendered five runs (three earned) and lasted just 1.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He was 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA over 16 starts before his season ended in late June.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sandoval has started 100 of the 107 games that he's pitched in, but has struggled with command throughout his career. His best season came in 2022 when Sandoval went 6-9 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.339 WHIP for the Angels. But he was up-and-down again in 2023 when he surrendered 145 hits and 74 walks over 144.2 innings, and finished the season with a 7-13 record and 4.11 ERA.

While wins weren't common, Sandoval did show flashes for the Angels from 2021-23, posting a 3.53 ERA over 69 starts and a pair of relief appearances. He struck out 373 batters over 380.1 innings over that span.

Sandoval won't move the needle much in Boston, but could potentially serve as a depth piece for the back of the Red Sox rotation when he does return to the mound. (That's the nicest way of saying he's a replacement fifth starter.)

The Red Sox could certainly use another starter that they can count on for the full 2025 season, so Craig Breslow shouldn't be done adding to the rotation this winter.