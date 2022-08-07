Pratto's 9th-inning homer gives Royals 5-4 win over Red Sox

By AVERY OSEN Associated Press



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock (2-2) an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals began and ended the game with homers. MJ Melendez hit his second leadoff homer of the series, a 434-foot drive to right field for his 12th longball this season.

Kyle Isbel also homered for Kansas City.

Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run drive for Boston in the fourth inning and Alex Verdugo went deep in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.

Dylan Coleman (3-1) retired the Red Sox in order in the ninth.

Boston's J.D. Martinez doubled in the second inning and scored when Christian Arroyo reached on a fielding error by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City has made 27 errors in its last 32 games, the most by any team in that span.

Witt hit a two-run single in the third to put the Royals ahead 3-1.

MIRROR IMAGES

Both starting pitchers had nearly identical numbers. Boston's Nathan Eovaldi and Kansas City's Daniel Lynch each worked six innings, and each allowed four runs on seven hits, including two homers, while walking none. Eovaldi struck out seven to Lynch's six.

UP NEXT

Boston sends RHP Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound on Sunday as it seeks a split of the four-game series. RHP Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61), who allowed a career-high eight runs against the White Sox on Tuesday, starts for the Royals.