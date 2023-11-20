Former Red Sox pitcher and Massachusetts native Jeff Plympton in search of kidney donation

Beloved WBZ photographer in need of kidney transplant

WRENTHAM – Jeff Plympton, who grew up in Massachusetts and went on to make his major league debut with his hometown Red Sox in 1991, is asking the public to help him find a kidney donation.

Plympton attended King Philip High School and was drafted by the Red Sox in the 10th round of the 1987 Major League Baseball draft out of the University of Maine.

After several years in the Red Sox minor league system, Plympton went on to pitch in four games for the Red Sox during the 1991 season.

He is currently the recreation director for the Town of Wrentham.

Plympton posted on social media that he has a condition called Polycystic Kidney disease. He has been placed on a regional transplant list, though the average wait for a kidney is 6-8 years.

Anyone interested in donating a kidney to Plympton can contact Rhode Island Hospital, visit the Living Donor website, or call (401) 444-3091.